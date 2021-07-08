ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/BIDEN

Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan

Start: 08 Jul 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2021 18:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on U.S. continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan, as well as ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Afghan people.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com