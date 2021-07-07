ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump makes announcement in Bedminster, New Jersey

Start: 07 Jul 2021 15:04 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2021 16:00 GMT

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement related to the First Amendment. Trump, who was kicked off social media platforms over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is planning to file class-action lawsuits against the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, according to a new Axios report.

