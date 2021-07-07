ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Trump makes announcement in Bedminster, New Jersey
Start: 07 Jul 2021 15:04 GMT
End: 07 Jul 2021 16:00 GMT
BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement related to the First Amendment. Trump, who was kicked off social media platforms over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is planning to file class-action lawsuits against the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, according to a new Axios report.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com