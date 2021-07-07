COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Por
REUTERSJUL 07
7 de Julio de 2021

Trump makes announcement in Bedminster, New Jersey

Start: 07 Jul 2021 15:04 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2021 16:00 GMT

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement related to the First Amendment. Trump, who was kicked off social media platforms over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is planning to file class-action lawsuits against the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, according to a new Axios report.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Estas monedas de 1, 2 y 5 pesos juntas pueden valer hasta 42,000 pesos en línea

Estas monedas de 1, 2 y 5 pesos juntas pueden valer hasta 42,000 pesos en línea

Samuel García en Palacio Nacional para entrevista con AMLO: “Una gran reunión para Nuevo León y México”

“¿Qué es muy 4T?”: Loret de Mola tundió fuerte al gobierno de AMLO

Policía capturó a presunto responsable del homicidio de joven futbolista en Bucaramanga

Cómo activar el emoji secreto de WhatsApp

DEPORTES

Con un Chris Paul encendido, Phoenix Suns le ganó a Milwaukee Bucks el primer partido de las Finales de la NBA

Con un Chris Paul encendido, Phoenix Suns le ganó a Milwaukee Bucks el primer partido de las Finales de la NBA

Jaime Ordiales deja la dirección deportiva de Cruz Azul tras histórico campeonato

“Dibu Martínez debió ser expulsado”: la inesperada sentencia de Castrili por el accionar del arquero argentino

Escándalo con Antoine Griezmann: le cancelaron un contrato por un polémico video que grabó Dembelé

Gerard Piqué se quejó por la tanda de penales de España-Italia y abrió un curioso debate en las redes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Scarlett Johansson está embarazada de su segundo hijo

Scarlett Johansson está embarazada de su segundo hijo

Las románticas vacaciones de Ella Emhoff y Sam Hine en Saint Tropez, el paseo de Hailey Bieber en Beverly Hills: celebrities en un click

Amistad sin fronteras: el lujoso reencuentro entre las hijas de Peña Nieto y Ale Capetillo en España

Cuándo volverá a abrir sus puertas el emblemático Papalote Museo del Niño de CDMX

Kimberly Loaiza compartió que se hará una cirugía estética

TENDENCIAS

Cómo activar el emoji secreto de WhatsApp

Cómo activar el emoji secreto de WhatsApp

¿Existen personas con inmunidad natural al coronavirus sin haberse vacunado ni contagiado previamente?

Desarrollaron una espuma inteligente para darles el sentido del tacto a los robots

La mayoría de los ensayos clínicos sobre el COVID-19 no tienen en cuenta las diferencias entre hombres y mujeres

Reabren el Bellas Artes, el Decorativo y otros museos nacionales