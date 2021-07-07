COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ESP/FANS---NEW END TIME--

Por
REUTERSJUL 07
5 de Julio de 2021

Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for Italy v Spain semi-final

Start: 06 Jul 2021 16:43 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2021 05:11 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS WILL BE A LIVE SHOT OF WEMBLEY STADIUM IN LONDON UNTIL 1900GMT. IT WILL THEN BE A MIX BETWEEN ITALY AND SPAIN FAN ZONES**

LONDON - Fans gather in London for the first Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium between Italy and Spain. Some 60,000 supporters will be allowed into Wembley for the semi-finals and final.

SCHEDULE:

Live shots from London, Rome and Madrid as the game kicks off.

1900GMT Kickoff

2225: Piazza Venezia, Rome celebrations

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

