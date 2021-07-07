COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY NEW TIMING - ISRAEL-PRESIDENT/SWEARING-IN

REUTERSJUL 07
6 de Julio de 2021

Isaac Herzog is sworn in as Israel's president

Start: 07 Jul 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2021 14:30 GMT

JERUSALEM - Former centre-left politician Isaac Herzog is sworn in as Israel's president at the parliament, replacing Reuven Rivlin, who is ending his seven-year term.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT- Swearing-in ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: KNESSET CHANNEL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

