ADVISORY NEW TIMING - ISRAEL-PRESIDENT/SWEARING-IN

Isaac Herzog is sworn in as Israel's president
Start: 07 Jul 2021 13:30 GMT
End: 07 Jul 2021 14:30 GMT
JERUSALEM - Former centre-left politician Isaac Herzog is sworn in as Israel's president at the parliament, replacing Reuven Rivlin, who is ending his seven-year term.
