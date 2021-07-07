COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 3227-HAITI-PRESIDENT/PM STATEMENT

Por
REUTERSJUL 07
7 de Julio de 2021

Haiti PM declares state of emergency after assassination of president

