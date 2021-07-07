ADVISORY EU-PARLIAMENT/SUMMIT-DEBATE

EU lawmakers assess the outcome of June 24-25 leaders summit
Start: 07 Jul 2021 07:00 GMT
End: 07 Jul 2021 08:15 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers assess the outcome of the June 24-25 European Council, in a debate with European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT debate starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com