Martes 6 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY STORM-ELSA/DESANTIS

Por
REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds a news conference

Start: 06 Jul 2021 21:30 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2021 22:30 GMT

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holds a news conference as Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at the west coast of the state. The storm was over the Florida Straits early on Tuesday and is expected to move towards the west coast of the state after dumping heavy rain over Cuba.

