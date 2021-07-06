COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ESP/FANS--- INTERRUPTIBLE --

Por
REUTERSJUL 06
5 de Julio de 2021

Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for Italy v Spain semi-final

Start: 06 Jul 2021 16:43 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2021 17:43 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS WILL BE A LIVE SHOT OF WEMBLEY STADIUM IN LONDON UNTIL 1900GMT. IT WILL THEN BE A MIX BETWEEN ITALY AND SPAIN FAN ZONES**

LONDON - Fans gather in London for the first Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium between Italy and Spain. Some 60,000 supporters will be allowed into Wembley for the semi-finals and final.

SCHEDULE:

Live shots from London, Rome and Madrid as the game kicks off.

1900GMT Kickoff

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Autoridades capturaron a 17 personas por actos criminales durante las protestas en Medellín

Autoridades capturaron a 17 personas por actos criminales durante las protestas en Medellín

Alejandro Alcalá, la promesa mexicana del Galaxy, ya tendría un acuerdo para fichar con el Manchester City

Santiago Alarcón le dedica sentido vallenato de despecho a Claudia López

Frida Kahlo: una vida de tragedias y arte reflejada en sus pinturas

Carlos Bacca, nuevo delantero del Junior de Barranquilla

DEPORTES

Alejandro Alcalá, la promesa mexicana del Galaxy, ya tendría un acuerdo para fichar con el Manchester City

Alejandro Alcalá, la promesa mexicana del Galaxy, ya tendría un acuerdo para fichar con el Manchester City

Conmebol registrará pérdidas millonarias por la organización de la Copa América en Brasil

Etapa 10: Cavendish logró su tercer triunfo en el Tour de Francia, Rigo se mantiene tercero en la general

Puebla registró seis positivos más por COVID-19: se cancela su gira en Estados Unidos

Conmebol dio a conocer el audio del VAR en el penal que reclamó Perú ante Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Werevertumorro pide prudencia a influencers tras arresto de YosStop

Werevertumorro pide prudencia a influencers tras arresto de YosStop

Quiénes son los ex integrantes de Exatlón que representarán a México en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2021

Luis Miguel fue operado de emergencia tras sufrir aparatoso accidente

Britney Spears ya no tiene abogado: se irá sin presentar la documentación para poner fin a la tutela del padre

Quién es Hanna Jaff, la mexicana que ingresó a la realeza inglesa y habría sufrido discriminación

TENDENCIAS

Twitter podría incorporar reacciones a sus publicaciones

Twitter podría incorporar reacciones a sus publicaciones

Por qué se estudia dar la vacuna contra el COVID-19 de Sinopharm a niños y adolescentes

Noruega aprobó una ley que obliga a influencers y anunciantes informar si las fotos que publican en redes fueron retocadas

Crearon un marcapasos que se disuelve en el cuerpo

Los virus de resfríos comunes ayudan a cursar cuadros leves de COVID-19, especialmente en niños