COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ENG-DNK/FANS

Por
REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2021

Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for England v Denmark semi-final

Start: 07 Jul 2021 16:45 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2021 17:45 GMT

LONDON - Fans arrive at Wembley Stadium for the second Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium between England and Denmark, whilst other fans watch on a big screen at Boxpark Croydon.

SCHEDULE

1900GMT - Kick-off / Fans watch the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark on a big screen at Boxpark Croydon

PLEASE MONITOR FOR POSSIBLE LIVE OF FANS CELBRATING IF ENGLAND WIN

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Falleció el técnico Rubén Israel, quien dirigió a Millonarios y Santa Fe

Falleció el técnico Rubén Israel, quien dirigió a Millonarios y Santa Fe

Científicos descubrieron una “rana zombi” en el Amazonas que solo emerge de la tierra cuando llueve

Juan Fernando Quintero le envió un emotivo mensaje a Rafael Borré por su salida de River Plate

“Fue la última vez que lo vi con vida”: crudo testimonio de una sobreviviente a la masacre en Reynosa

Expareja de Fabiola Campomanes fue vinculado a proceso por violencia familiar

DEPORTES

Conmebol dio a conocer el audio del VAR en el penal que reclamó Perú ante Brasil

Conmebol dio a conocer el audio del VAR en el penal que reclamó Perú ante Brasil

Piden cuatro años de prisión para la ex número 1 del tenis Arantxa Sánchez Vicario por ocultar bienes para evitar el pago de una deuda

El Leeds de Marcelo Bielsa confirmó el fichaje de uno de los jugadores descartados por Koeman en el Barcelona

Los futbolistas de Perú explotaron contra el árbitro tras la eliminación ante Brasil

El violento nocaut que recorre el mundo: acabó con su rival en 30 segundos y se perfila como una “estrella en ascenso”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Expareja de Fabiola Campomanes fue vinculado a proceso por violencia familiar

Expareja de Fabiola Campomanes fue vinculado a proceso por violencia familiar

Renunció el manager de Britney Spears tras 25 años: “Mis servicios ya no son necesarios”

La sobrina de YosStop defiende públicamente a Ainara Suárez y critica a su propia familia

Involucran a Itatí Cantoral en presunto fraude millonario con cubrebocas

Así será el funeral de Raffaella Carrà: los detalles que dejó indicados la diva italiana

TENDENCIAS

Por qué se estudia dar la vacuna contra el COVID-19 de Sinopharm a niños y adolescentes

Por qué se estudia dar la vacuna contra el COVID-19 de Sinopharm a niños y adolescentes

Noruega aprobó una ley que obliga a influencers y anunciantes informar si las fotos que publican en redes fueron retocadas

Crearon un marcapasos que se disuelve en el cuerpo

Los virus de resfríos comunes ayudan a cursar cuadros leves de COVID-19, especialmente en niños

¿Por qué los países que más usan las vacunas chinas atraviesan fuertes brotes de COVID-19?