Martes 6 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-SURGERY/

Por
REUTERS
5 de Julio de 2021

Exterior of hospital where Pope Francis is recovering

Start: 06 Jul 2021 06:50 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

ROME – Exterior of Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis was admitted on Sunday for a ‘scheduled surgery.’

