ADVISORY ISRAEL-PRESIDENT/SWEARING-IN

Isaac Herzog is sworn in as Israel's president

Start: 07 Jul 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2021 13:45 GMT

JERUSALEM - Former centre-left politician Isaac Herzog is sworn in as Israel's president at the parliament, replacing Reuven Rivlin, who is ending his seven-year term.

