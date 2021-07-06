ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Julio de 2021
Carrie Lam briefing after stabbing of a policeman on July 1

Start: 06 Jul 2021 01:25 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2021 04:50 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing following the stabbing of a policeman in a bustling shopping street on July 1 as the city marked the anniversary of its handover to Chinese rule, in an incident that shows how tensions still simmer in the Asian financial center despite bans on major protests.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

