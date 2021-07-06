COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY FRANCE-REFORM/PENSIONS--TIME APPROX--

REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2021

French trade unions meet Macron at Elysee palace

Start: 06 Jul 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2021 11:30 GMT

PARIS - France's trade union leaders meet President Emmanuel Macron and several ministers at the Elysee palace, with pensions reform likely to top the agenda.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Trade union leaders arrive at the Elysee palace

POSSIBLE ONLY - 1000GMT - Trade union leaders leave Elysee palace, monitoring for comments

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

A 80 años de su confiscación, las propiedades de los judíos en Polonia siguen sin ser restituidas

Luis Enrique, la estrella que pasó del Real Madrid al Barcelona, logró revertir un choque con Messi como DT y sueña con ganar la Eurocopa con España

“He vencido al aneurisma”: David Páramo anunció su regreso a la televisión tras 65 días hospitalizado

Vacuna por vacuna, cómo será el cronograma que planea el gobierno porteño para la segunda dosis

