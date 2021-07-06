ADVISORY FRANCE-REFORM/PENSIONS--TIME APPROX

French trade unions meet Macron at Elysee palace

PARIS - France's trade union leaders meet President Emmanuel Macron and several ministers at the Elysee palace, with pensions reform likely to top the agenda.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Trade union leaders arrive at the Elysee palace

POSSIBLE ONLY - 1000GMT - Trade union leaders leave Elysee palace, monitoring for comments

