Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH-1223-USA-CYBER/KASEYA

Por
REUTERSJUL 06
6 de Julio de 2021

After the hack: Kaseya CEO talks to Reuters

Start: 05 Jul 2021 23:15 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2021 01:12 GMT

VARIOUS - After the hack: Kaseya CEO talks to Reuters. Between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive said on Monday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS & KASEYA HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

