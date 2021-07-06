ADVISORY EU-PARLIAMENT/SUMMIT-DEBATE

EU lawmakers assess the outcome of June 24-25 leaders summit

Start: 07 Jul 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 07 Jul 2021 08:15 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers assess the outcome of the June 24-25 European Council, in a debate with European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT debate starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com