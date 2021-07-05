COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Chiquis revoluciona Instagram con estas últimas 5 fotos. ¡Míralas aquí!

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) publicó en las últimas horas una serie de publicaciones en las redesde las que nadie deja de hablar. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 645.566 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más relevantes:



It’s taken me all day to write this. I guess because a part of me is upset, hurt.. disappointed. Not necessarily with you, just with how certain things have played out over the past 8 and half years. It makes my heart sad and it makes me miss you even more. I mean I miss you every single day, but days like these really magnify the pain I suppress on a daily basis because I have to be strong for us. I wish with all my heart you were here so I can dance to “Blow the whistle”, take a shot of tequila and laugh with you like we did on your 40th birthday. What I would give to go back to that night. But, no matter how much pain I feel, I celebrate you.. because thank God 52 years ago today we were all blessed with your existence. It’s an honor to be your daughter. Happy Birthday momma dukes. I love you.. forever and ever. @jennirivera #PowerTeam



Hoy celebro la vida, el amor, la paz y el futuro. Le doy gracias a Dios y a mi madre por traerme al mundo y por haberme dado la oportunidad de amar y ser amada. Hoy me siento feliz, plena, renovada.. y llena de fortaleza. God is good all the time, all the time God is good. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! 💖🎂🍾🎉 Los Quiero



Happy Father’s Day, momma. You were all I ever needed. Thank you for the sacrifices you made to make sure we were ok and had all we needed. I admire you, now more than ever. It doesn’t matter how old I am or how much time goes by, I still miss you. I still need you. Every. Single. Day. I love you, momma.



Stand for what you believe is right, even if it means standing alone.. But, you won’t be alone, because God is always there. Seek Him. Not only when you’re in deep waters, but especially when you’re soaring high. #BeeGrateful



Felicidades Lupe 🎉🍾 El ganador del G-Wagon!! 💜 (LINK EN BIO) Para video completo. 🎥: @films_a

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Los candidatos de Colombia y Argentina se disputan en México la presidencia de la CAF

Los candidatos de Colombia y Argentina se disputan en México la presidencia de la CAF

Del viaje familiar de Drake Bell a Disney al día de spa de Jennifer Garner en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Jeff Bezos deja de ser CEO de Amazon: a qué se dedicará el hombre más rico de la Tierra

El papa Francisco está “en buen estado general” tras ser operado: pasará siete días en el hospital

Tras arremeter contra un maestro, juez determinó que Silvano Aureoles violó la libertad de expresión

DEPORTES

Brasil y Perú abren las semifinales de la Copa América en un partido con sabor a revancha: hora, TV y formaciones

Brasil y Perú abren las semifinales de la Copa América en un partido con sabor a revancha: hora, TV y formaciones

Selección mexicana de softbol arrancará su participación en Tokio 2020 antes de la inauguración

La computadora casi perfecta de Messi: los números que prueban que es la gran figura de la Copa América

Nico Castilló regresó a las canchas y jugó con América

“Se va a cansar”: la contundente crítica de Faitelson a Rogelio Funes Mori

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Del viaje familiar de Drake Bell a Disney al día de spa de Jennifer Garner en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Del viaje familiar de Drake Bell a Disney al día de spa de Jennifer Garner en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

La historia detrás de “Palabras tristes”, el éxito de José Manuel Zamacona y los Yonic’s

Consuelo Duval y Lucerito Mijares: un crudo comentario de la joven causó impacto en la comediante

La niña salvaje, la adolescente maltratada que trabajaba en una funeraria, la más vulnerable de las celebridades: retrato de Angelina Jolie

Survivor México: Sargento Rap, Pablo y Valeria chocaron en duelo; quién fue el eliminado de este 4 de julio

TENDENCIAS

Hoy comenzará la producción local del componente 2 de la vacuna Sputnik V

Hoy comenzará la producción local del componente 2 de la vacuna Sputnik V

Los niños menos conectados a las pantallas se muestran más satisfechos con su vida

Hipotiroidismo: todo lo que debemos saber

Markus Wettstein, científico alemán: “La pandemia nos está envejeciendo, pero si nos percibimos diferente, podemos detenerlo”

18 lugares para comer las mejores pizzas y empanadas en invierno