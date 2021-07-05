COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-SURGERY/

Por
REUTERSJUL 05
5 de Julio de 2021

Exterior of hospital where Pope Francis is recovering

Start: 06 Jul 2021 07:00 GMT

End: 06 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE, AT 1130GMT WE WILL SWITCH TO THE FOLLOWING SIGNAL: VIEW OF ST PETER'S SQUARE - VATICAN MEDIA (ACCESS ALL)

==

ROME – Exterior of Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis was admitted on Sunday for a ‘scheduled surgery.’

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las fotos más impactantes de la demolición del edificio en Miami antes de la llegada de la tormenta Elsa

Las fotos más impactantes de la demolición del edificio en Miami antes de la llegada de la tormenta Elsa

Vinculan a proceso a hombre investigado por abuso sexual contra menor de 12 años en Atizapan

Variante Delta en Israel: brote de nuevos casos y ¿tercera dosis de refuerzo?

Los candidatos de Colombia y Argentina se disputan en México la presidencia de la CAF

Del viaje familiar de Drake Bell a Disney al día de spa de Jennifer Garner en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

DEPORTES

Brasil y Perú abren las semifinales de la Copa América en un partido con sabor a revancha: hora, TV y formaciones

Brasil y Perú abren las semifinales de la Copa América en un partido con sabor a revancha: hora, TV y formaciones

Selección mexicana de softbol arrancará su participación en Tokio 2020 antes de la inauguración

La computadora casi perfecta de Messi: los números que prueban que es la gran figura de la Copa América

Nico Castilló regresó a las canchas y jugó con América

“Se va a cansar”: la contundente crítica de Faitelson a Rogelio Funes Mori

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Del viaje familiar de Drake Bell a Disney al día de spa de Jennifer Garner en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Del viaje familiar de Drake Bell a Disney al día de spa de Jennifer Garner en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

La historia detrás de “Palabras tristes”, el éxito de José Manuel Zamacona y los Yonic’s

Consuelo Duval y Lucerito Mijares: un crudo comentario de la joven causó impacto en la comediante

La niña salvaje, la adolescente maltratada que trabajaba en una funeraria, la más vulnerable de las celebridades: retrato de Angelina Jolie

Survivor México: Sargento Rap, Pablo y Valeria chocaron en duelo; quién fue el eliminado de este 4 de julio

TENDENCIAS

Hoy comenzará la producción local del componente 2 de la vacuna Sputnik V

Hoy comenzará la producción local del componente 2 de la vacuna Sputnik V

Los niños menos conectados a las pantallas se muestran más satisfechos con su vida

Hipotiroidismo: todo lo que debemos saber

Markus Wettstein, científico alemán: “La pandemia nos está envejeciendo, pero si nos percibimos diferente, podemos detenerlo”

18 lugares para comer las mejores pizzas y empanadas en invierno