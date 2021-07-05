ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/DEMOLITION

Collapsed Florida condo to be demolished Sunday before storm
Start: 05 Jul 2021 01:45 GMT
End: 05 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
MIAMI: The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead will be demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, officials said.
Restrictions:
NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com