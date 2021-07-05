COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 4 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BRIEFING UPDATE - DELAYED

Por
REUTERSJUL 05
4 de Julio de 2021

Local authorities hold briefing on Miami building

Start: 04 Jul 2021 21:57 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2021 00:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE - NEWSER START TIME DELAYED UNTIL 2300GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - Local authorities hold an evening media briefing to discuss the latest on the collapsed residential building.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

México alcanzó los 32 y medio millones de adultos vacunados contra COVID-19 con al menos una dosis

Quién es el futbolista mexicano que tiene el mismo valor de mercado que Cristiano Ronaldo

Mamá de YosStop pidió justicia a Claudia Sheinbaum: "Tú eres madre"

Adiós a la "pantalla azul de la muerte": La imagen de error de Windows 11 ahora tendrá otro color

