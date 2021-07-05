COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BRIEFING/BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 05
5 de Julio de 2021

Local officials hold briefing on Miami building demolished

Start: 05 Jul 2021 15:26 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2021 15:46 GMT

DORAL, FLORIDA - Local authorities hold news conference after a partially collapsed building was demolished on Sunday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

