ADVISORY FLASH-1223-USA-CYBER/KASEYA

After the hack: Kaseya CEO talks to Reuters
Start: 05 Jul 2021 23:15 GMT
End: 06 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
VARIOUS - After the hack: Kaseya CEO talks to Reuters. Between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive said on Monday.
