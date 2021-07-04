ADVISORY **POSSIBLE ONLY - MIAMI-BUILDING/BRIEFING

Local officials hold briefing on Miami building collapse
Start: 04 Jul 2021 15:30 GMT
End: 04 Jul 2021 16:30 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
DORAL, FLORIDA - Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava holds a morning briefing
on the partially collapsed residential building, which left 124 people missing and 24 confirmed dead.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com