Domingo 4 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY **POSSIBLE ONLY - MIAMI-BUILDING/BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 04
4 de Julio de 2021

Local officials hold briefing on Miami building collapse

Start: 04 Jul 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2021 16:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

DORAL, FLORIDA - Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava holds a morning briefing

on the partially collapsed residential building, which left 124 people missing and 24 confirmed dead.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

