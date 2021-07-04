COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 4 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BRIEFING UPDATE

Por
REUTERSJUL 04
4 de Julio de 2021

Local authorities hold briefing on Miami building

Start: 04 Jul 2021 21:57 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2021 22:57 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - Local authorities hold an evening media briefing to discuss the latest on the collapsed residential building.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Moctezuma adelantó que el 21 de julio es una fecha tentativa para la reapertura de la frontera con EEUU

Moctezuma adelantó que el 21 de julio es una fecha tentativa para la reapertura de la frontera con EEUU

El papa Francisco “reaccionó bien” a la cirugía por divertículos en el colon y permanecerá cinco días hospitalizado

Monterrey hizo oficial el fichaje de Esteban Andrada como nuevo refuerzo

PRI busca que consulta popular para enjuiciar ex presidentes incluya opinión sobre COVID-19 y línea 12

Normalistas de Ayotzinapa impidieron que Evelyn Salgado encabezara mitin

DEPORTES

Monterrey hizo oficial el fichaje de Esteban Andrada como nuevo refuerzo

Monterrey hizo oficial el fichaje de Esteban Andrada como nuevo refuerzo

¿Y si te llama Román? Una figura mundial que quedará con el pase en su poder a fin de año reveló que le gustaría jugar en Boca

Conmoción en Italia: dos alpinistas murieron congeladas en Los Alpes

“Estamos a kilómetros de Red Bull”: la tajante sentencia de Hamilton tras el GP de Austria de Fórmula 1

El pedido del técnico de Dinamarca a Boris Johnson para que los fans puedan ver la semifinal de la Eurocopa ante Inglaterra

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Pedro Infante no quería ser actor de cine

Por qué Pedro Infante no quería ser actor de cine

El emotivo y triste mensaje con el que Pedrito Sola recordó a su hermana Coral

Sebastian Rulli envió emotivo mensaje a Angelique Boyer por su cumpleaños

Con temática de “El Rey León”, así fue el primer baby shower de Ferka y Christian Estrada

Por qué el actor Mauricio Herrera busca donadores de sangre

TENDENCIAS

Qué es LiveText y cómo funcionará tras la llegada del iOS 15

Qué es LiveText y cómo funcionará tras la llegada del iOS 15

Cómo es el auto tributo a Ayrton Senna que se transformó en un símbolo y le cambió la vida a su creador

Solo 2 de las 24 provincias de Argentina tienen normas adecuadas para proteger a niños y adolescentes de los daños del tabaquismo

Cuando la pasión es más fuerte: María Eva, la artista que superó un cáncer de garganta y volvió a cantar

¿Qué es la estenosis diverticular que padece el Papa Francisco y qué pronóstico tiene?