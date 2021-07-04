ADVISORY FRANCE-LE PEN/CONGRESS

Marine Le Pen gives speech to her party's congress

PERPIGNAN - Marine le Pen gives a speech at the congress of her right wing party Rassemblement National, after a stinging failure in recent regional elections. Her right wing party failed to win a single region in elections on Sunday (June 27), depriving Le Pen of a chance to show her party is fit for power ahead of next year's presidential election.

