Domingo 4 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-LE PEN/CONGRESS

Por
REUTERSJUL 04
2 de Julio de 2021

Marine Le Pen gives speech to her party's congress

Start: 04 Jul 2021 13:12 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2021 14:02 GMT

PERPIGNAN - Marine le Pen gives a speech at the congress of her right wing party Rassemblement National, after a stinging failure in recent regional elections. Her right wing party failed to win a single region in elections on Sunday (June 27), depriving Le Pen of a chance to show her party is fit for power ahead of next year's presidential election.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Marine Le Pen gives speech to her party's congress

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / RASSEMBLEMENT NATIONAL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

