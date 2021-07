Four dead from devastating Cyprus forest fire

Start: 04 Jul 2021 12:03 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2021 12:11 GMT

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS: Four people were found dead as a huge fire raged for a second day in Cyprus on Sunday (July 4), razing tracts of forest in a blaze one official called the worst on record.

