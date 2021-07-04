ADVISORY --FLASH--7001-PHILIPPINES-AIRPLANE/CRASH UGC

Philippines Air Force plane crashes killing at least 17
Start: 04 Jul 2021 07:46 GMT
End: 04 Jul 2021 07:47 GMT
PATIKUL, SULU PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES: At least 17 people were killed when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops crashed on landing in the south of the country and broke up in flames on Sunday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO RESALE/MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BOGS MUHAJIRAN
DIGITAL: NO RESALE/MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BOGS MUHAJIRAN
Source: BOGS MUHAJIRAN
Aspect Ratio: Mixed
Location: Philippines
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com