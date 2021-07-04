COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 4 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7001-PHILIPPINES-AIRPLANE/CRASH UGC

Por
REUTERSJUL 04
4 de Julio de 2021

Philippines Air Force plane crashes killing at least 17

Start: 04 Jul 2021 07:46 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2021 07:47 GMT

PATIKUL, SULU PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES: At least 17 people were killed when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops crashed on landing in the south of the country and broke up in flames on Sunday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE/MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BOGS MUHAJIRAN

DIGITAL: NO RESALE/MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BOGS MUHAJIRAN

Source: BOGS MUHAJIRAN

Aspect Ratio: Mixed

Location: Philippines

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Salario Rosa: Autoridades de Edomex informaron que la convocatoria no está abierta

Salario Rosa: Autoridades de Edomex informaron que la convocatoria no está abierta

MasterChef Celebrity México: quién es quién entre los jueces confirmados para el reality

“Este es el mundo que nos dejan”: el contundente mensaje de Greta Thunberg tras incendio de Pemex en el Golfo de México

La “trampa” china y una visión desde EEUU: “Nos rompen las piernas y después nos venden las muletas”

Todo lo que debes saber sobre la Cuarta Sección de Chapultepec: horarios y espacios nuevos

DEPORTES

Desertó una de las mayores promesas olímpicas de Cuba

Desertó una de las mayores promesas olímpicas de Cuba

Messi, de las críticas contra el árbitro y el campo de juego al récord de Pelé que está por romper

Gustavo Alfaro reveló la frase que le dijo Lionel Scaloni luego de eliminarlo de la Copa América

México vs Nigeria: así fue el polémico gol con que Rogelio Funes Mori se estrenó en el Tri

El boletín de la selección argentina: Messi otra vez descolló y algunos rendimientos generaron dudas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

MasterChef Celebrity México: quién es quién entre los jueces confirmados para el reality

MasterChef Celebrity México: quién es quién entre los jueces confirmados para el reality

Elvis Presley tendrá su propio canal de streaming

Por qué Andrea Legarreta se ausentará del programa HOY

Maria José detalló cómo inició el romance entre Belinda y Christian Nodal

Dennis Quaid, la estrella a la cual le perdonaron las infidelidades que condenaron a su ex pareja, Meg Ryan

TENDENCIAS

El boom del nuevo bienestar: cuáles son las tecnologías del sueño que nos ayudan a una reparación efectiva

El boom del nuevo bienestar: cuáles son las tecnologías del sueño que nos ayudan a una reparación efectiva

Enfermedad pulmonar persistente después de COVID-19 agudo: cómo reconocerla y cuánto es esperable que dure

Australia, Nueva Zelanda y las islas del Pacífico: restricciones y permisos para viajar a la mágica Oceanía

“Que no te tapen los ojos”: la campaña que exige el etiquetado de advertencias en alimentos y bebidas

La biblia de la empanada según Pietro Sorba: los secretos detrás de la tradicional comida típica