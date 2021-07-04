ADVISORY CHILE-CONSTITUTION/

Chile's assembly holds session to draft a new constitution
Start: 04 Jul 2021 14:24 GMT
End: 04 Jul 2021 14:45 GMT
SANTIAGO - Chile's assembly to draft a new constitution, replacing the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, holds its first session on July 4.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - Chile's assembly holds first session to draft a new constitution
