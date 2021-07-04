COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 4 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY CHILE-CONSTITUTION/

REUTERS JUL 04
2 de Julio de 2021

Chile's assembly holds session to draft a new constitution

Start: 04 Jul 2021 14:24 GMT

End: 04 Jul 2021 14:45 GMT

SANTIAGO - Chile's assembly to draft a new constitution, replacing the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, holds its first session on July 4.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Chile's assembly holds first session to draft a new constitution

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

