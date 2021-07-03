COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 3 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Las 5 fotos de Kim Kardashian West que arrasan en su cuenta de Instagram

Por
Newsroom Infobae
3 de Julio de 2021

Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) publicó en las últimas horas varias imágenes que causaron gran furor en redes. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, sumaron más de 17.616.199 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más populares:



When in Rome…



OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!



Good Morning Rome 🇮🇹 Good Night LA 🇺🇸



Inches on the Roman Runway



We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit. (Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s).

Kimberly Noel Kardashian nació el 21 de octubre de 1980, comenzó a hacerse un hueco en el mundo de la fama a principios de la década de los 2000, cuando acaparaba portadas y photocalls en calidad de amiga de la también conocida socialité Paris Hilton. Kardashian apareció en múltiples ocasiones en el reality The Simple Life (2003-2007), el cual protagonizaban Paris Hilton y Nicole Richie.

Su prominencia aumentó a partir de 2007, año en el que estrenó junto a su familia un programa de telerrealidad en E! llamado Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Desde entonces ha lanzado múltiples fragancias y accesorios entre los que destacan sus marcas KKW Beauty o Skims. En 2016 llegó a ser portada de la revista Forbes como una de las empresarias más codiciadas del mundo. En la actualidad, luego de un acuerdo con la empresa Coty; su marca de cosméticos KKW BEAUTY está valorada en 1 billón de dólares.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Brayton Vázquez podría ser baja de la Selección Olímpica por diagnóstico positivo de COVID-19

Brayton Vázquez podría ser baja de la Selección Olímpica por diagnóstico positivo de COVID-19

Cabal y Farah demostraron por qué son candidatos a repetir título en Wimbledon

Con Inglaterra, Dinamarca, Italia y España, así quedaron las semifinales de la Eurocopa: días, horarios y todo lo que hay que saber

Enfrentamiento en Iguala dejó cinco presuntos criminales abatidos

Video | Se acabó el paseo: ‘La Liendra’ reveló cuánto dinero gastó en su paso por Dubai

DEPORTES

Nuevo escándalo sacude al Tour de Francia: detuvieron a un hombre de 75 años por acosar mujeres del público

Nuevo escándalo sacude al Tour de Francia: detuvieron a un hombre de 75 años por acosar mujeres del público

Brayton Vázquez podría ser baja de la Selección Olímpica por diagnóstico positivo de COVID-19

Con Inglaterra, Dinamarca, Italia y España, así quedaron las semifinales de la Eurocopa: días, horarios y todo lo que hay que saber

El reloj especial que luce el DT de Inglaterra en la Eurocopa: se pueden seguir los partidos en vivo y tiene notificaciones especiales

Arturo Vidal descargó su furia contra Brasil en las redes tras la eliminación en la Copa América: “Nos vemos en Chile sin ayuda”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijeron Kristal Silva y Laura G sobre su supuesta rivalidad al interior de “Venga la Alegría”

Qué dijeron Kristal Silva y Laura G sobre su supuesta rivalidad al interior de “Venga la Alegría”

Cómo es la salud de Michelle Rodríguez tras su contagio a COVID-19 y la suspensión de “Sie7e” por un supuesto brote

Al interior de la boda de Antonio Rosique: fotos, videos, detalles y mucho amor en el enlace colosal de Exatlón México

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

Con la Banda El Recodo y los Tucanes de Tijuana: así se fue el lujoso festejo de cumpleaños de la esposa del Canelo Álvarez

TENDENCIAS

El curioso caso de Canadá, el país que permanece cerrado a los viajeros

El curioso caso de Canadá, el país que permanece cerrado a los viajeros

La historia de dos autos revoltosos que ya no quieren ser los más pequeños

Cuáles son las 10 lunas más extrañas del Sistema Solar

Consejos para sacarle el máximo provecho al Asistente de Google

Google dedicó su doodle a Ludwig Guttmann, creador de los Juegos Paralímpicos y salvador de los lesionados de la médula