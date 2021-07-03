COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 3 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-UKR-ENG/FANS

Por
REUTERSJUL 03
2 de Julio de 2021

Italian police check fans have not travelled from UK for Euro quarter-final

Start: 03 Jul 2021 16:49 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2021 19:15 GMT

ROME - Fans arrive at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final between Ukraine and England. Italian police conduct checks on supporters documents ensuring they have not travelled from the UK.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - Kick-off

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Olga Sánchez Cordero celebró el voto femenino en México que hoy cumple 66 años

Olga Sánchez Cordero celebró el voto femenino en México que hoy cumple 66 años

Falleció Polly Olivares, la joven atropellada por Diego “N”, tras una fiesta en CDMX

Qué fue de la vida de ‘Gutiérrez’, el gracioso jefe de recursos humanos en ‘Betty, la fea’

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

Tribunal revocó suspensión definitiva a reforma eléctrica de AMLO por no causar daños a particulares

DEPORTES

“¡Qué suerte tengo!”: la foto de Christian Eriksen con un niño danés que es furor en las redes sociales

“¡Qué suerte tengo!”: la foto de Christian Eriksen con un niño danés que es furor en las redes sociales

Andy Murray puso en duda su futuro en el tenis tras su dura eliminación de Wimbledon: “¿Merece la pena todo esto?”

¿Adiós al ‘Rey de las bofetadas’?: el ex campeón mundial Vasily Kamotksy volvió a perder una final y analiza su retiro

“El viaje continúa”: Lewis Hamilton renovó por dos años en Mercedes y buscará ser el piloto con más títulos de la F1

Tras quedar libre del Barcelona, PSG le hizo una oferta a Lionel Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

Ocho series nórdicas para disfrutar en este fin de semana de frío intenso

Con la Banda El Recodo y los Tucanes de Tijuana: así se fue el lujoso festejo de cumpleaños de la esposa del Canelo Álvarez

Qué hizo Marisol González tras confirmar que dejará de conducir “Hoy”

Quiénes fueron las mujeres que rechazaron a Pedro Infante

TENDENCIAS

Consejos para sacarle el máximo provecho al Asistente de Google

Consejos para sacarle el máximo provecho al Asistente de Google

Google dedicó su doodle a Ludwig Guttmann, creador de los Juegos Paralímpicos y salvador de los lesionados de la médula

En busca del medicamento indicado: detectaron dos en uso que podrían combatir el SARS-CoV-2

De los pasillos de la UBA a desarrollar por edición genética una terapia de diseño para enfermedades intestinales

Progresión y constancia: los dos pilares del entrenamiento para corredores