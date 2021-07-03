ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-UKR-ENG/FANS

Italian police check fans have not travelled from UK for Euro quarter-final
Start: 03 Jul 2021 16:49 GMT
End: 03 Jul 2021 19:15 GMT
ROME - Fans arrive at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final between Ukraine and England. Italian police conduct checks on supporters documents ensuring they have not travelled from the UK.
