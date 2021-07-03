ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

Update on recovery efforts at site of Miami building collapse

Start: 03 Jul 2021 21:29 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2021 22:29 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Local authorities provide an update on recovery efforts at the site of last week's partial building collapse. With over 120 people still missing and feared dead, rescue teams keep sifting through the rubble of the Florida condo building as questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Mute

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com