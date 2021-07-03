COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

Por
REUTERSJUL 03
3 de Julio de 2021

Update on recovery efforts at site of Miami building collapse

Start: 03 Jul 2021 21:29 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2021 22:29 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Local authorities provide an update on recovery efforts at the site of last week's partial building collapse. With over 120 people still missing and feared dead, rescue teams keep sifting through the rubble of the Florida condo building as questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity.

