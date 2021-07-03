ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/

Rescue teams sift through rubble of collapsed Florida condo
Start: 03 Jul 2021 14:22 GMT
End: 03 Jul 2021 14:22 GMT
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - With over 120 people still missing and feared dead, rescue teams keep sifting through the rubble of the Florida condo building that partially collapsed, questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity. Operational briefing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com