COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 3 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/--UPDATED STORY--

Por
REUTERSJUL 03
3 de Julio de 2021

Florida officials hold newser amid collapsed Miami condo rescue

Start: 03 Jul 2021 14:22 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2021 15:53 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold news conferences as over 120 people still missing and feared dead due to the Florida condo building that partially collapsed, questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

Tribunal revocó suspensión definitiva a reforma eléctrica de AMLO por no causar daños a particulares

Dylan Teuns conquistó la octava etapa del Tour de Francia: Nairo Quintana destacó por su ataque en la alta montaña

“¡Qué suerte tengo!”: la foto de Christian Eriksen con un niño danés que es furor en las redes sociales

Vacunación de 40 a 49 años en CDMX: estas son las sedes y días para residentes de Benito Juárez, Venustiano Carranza y GAM

DEPORTES

“¡Qué suerte tengo!”: la foto de Christian Eriksen con un niño danés que es furor en las redes sociales

“¡Qué suerte tengo!”: la foto de Christian Eriksen con un niño danés que es furor en las redes sociales

Andy Murray puso en duda su futuro en el tenis tras su dura eliminación de Wimbledon: “¿Merece la pena todo esto?”

¿Adiós al ‘Rey de las bofetadas’?: el ex campeón mundial Vasily Kamotksy volvió a perder una final y analiza su retiro

“El viaje continúa”: Lewis Hamilton renovó por dos años en Mercedes y buscará ser el piloto con más títulos de la F1

Tras quedar libre del Barcelona, PSG le hizo una oferta a Lionel Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

“Por querer difamarme y calumniarme”: Regina Blandón frenó ataques por mensaje “fake” de niños con cáncer

Ocho series nórdicas para disfrutar en este fin de semana de frío intenso

Con la Banda El Recodo y los Tucanes de Tijuana: así se fue el lujoso festejo de cumpleaños de la esposa del Canelo Álvarez

Qué hizo Marisol González tras confirmar que dejará de conducir “Hoy”

Quiénes fueron las mujeres que rechazaron a Pedro Infante

TENDENCIAS

Consejos para sacarle el máximo provecho al Asistente de Google

Consejos para sacarle el máximo provecho al Asistente de Google

Google dedicó su doodle a Ludwig Guttmann, creador de los Juegos Paralímpicos y salvador de los lesionados de la médula

De los pasillos de la UBA a desarrollar por edición genética una terapia de diseño para enfermedades intestinales

En busca del medicamento indicado: detectaron dos en uso que podrían combatir el SARS-CoV-2

Progresión y constancia: los dos pilares del entrenamiento para corredores