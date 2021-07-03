COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 3 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--6013-VATICAN-TRIAL/FILE

Por
REUTERS
3 de Julio de 2021

Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes

ROME, ITALY/ VATICAN CITY - File footage as A Vatican judge on Saturday ordered 10 people, including an Italian cardinal, to stand trial for alleged financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office.

