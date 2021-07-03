ADVISORY --FLASH--6013-VATICAN-TRIAL/FILE

Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes
Start: 03 Jul 2021 10:35 GMT
End: 03 Jul 2021 10:39 GMT
ROME, ITALY/ VATICAN CITY - File footage as A Vatican judge on Saturday ordered 10 people, including an Italian cardinal, to stand trial for alleged financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Vatican City
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com