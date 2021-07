ADVISORY --FLASH--6010-JAPAN-RAINFALL/AFTERMATH-MORE

Two feared dead, 20 missing in Japan as torrential rains unleash landslides

Start: 03 Jul 2021 13:25 GMT

End: 03 Jul 2021 13:30 GMT

ATAMI, SHIZUOKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN - Drone video-Two feared dead, 20 missing in Japan as torrential rains unleash landslides

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN AND INTERNET/THESE PICTURES CANNOT BE REBROADCAST ON CABLE ORCOMMUNICATION SATELLITE SERVICES IN JAPAN WITHOUT PRIOR AGREEMENT/CANNOT RE-USEAFTER 30 DAYS FROM TRANSMISSION WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM NHK

DIGITAL: NO USE INTERNET

Source: NHK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com