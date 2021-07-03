ADVISORY --FLASH--6001-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA

First day of Indonesian stricter rules to curb recent COVID-19 influx

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Police threw up road blocks and more than 400 checkpoints across the most population island of Java and the resort island of Bali to ensure people stay at home, with more than 21,000 officers deployed to enforce the curbs and aid random coronavirus testing on Saturday (July 3).

