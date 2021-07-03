ADVISORY --CANCELLED--6005-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTH KOREA

south Korean workers gathered for a labor union rally
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Thousands of South Korean workers gathered for a labor union rally in Seoul on Saturday (July 3) despite an upsurge in coronavirus cases.
