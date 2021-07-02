COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 2 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK-- GERMANY-BRITAIN/MERKEL-JOHNSON --TIMINGS APPROX--

Por
REUTERS
2 de Julio de 2021

Germany's Merkel arrives to meet UK PM Johnson

Start: 02 Jul 2021 11:30 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

CHEQUERS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his Chequers official country residence.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

