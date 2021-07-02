ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CARGO

Progress cargo craft arrives at ISS
Start: 02 Jul 2021 00:18 GMT
End: 02 Jul 2021 01:11 GMT
SPACE - Progress cargo ship arrives at the International Space Station.
SCHEDULE:
0015GMT 02/07 - rendezvous
0102GMT 02/07 - docking
