Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CARGO

Por
REUTERSJUL 02
1 de Julio de 2021

Progress cargo craft arrives at ISS

Start: 02 Jul 2021 00:18 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 01:11 GMT

SPACE - Progress cargo ship arrives at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0015GMT 02/07 - rendezvous

0102GMT 02/07 - docking

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

