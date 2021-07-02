COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 2 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUL 02
2 de Julio de 2021

Officials give update as Florida crews search for missing

Start: 02 Jul 2021 15:31 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 16:21 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold a news conference near the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept.

Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for the missing.

Previous speakers at briefings have included:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett

Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Jose Diaz

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky

Miami-Dade Fire Director of Media and Public Relations Erika Benitez

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Las fotos de las increíbles criaturas que viven ocultas en la zona oscura del océano

Las fotos de las increíbles criaturas que viven ocultas en la zona oscura del océano

Misterioso asalto a un futbolista en Francia: una fanática le pidió un autógrafo para su hijo y regresó de madrugada a quemarle la cara

Negro saldo de la violencia en México: 239 masacres en los primeros cinco meses de 2021

Los niños podrían estar más expuestos frente a la variante Delta del coronavirus

Fuerte análisis de Xavi sobre la grieta en España durante la Eurocopa: “El entorno de la selección es madridista”

DEPORTES

Misterioso asalto a un futbolista en Francia: una fanática le pidió un autógrafo para su hijo y regresó de madrugada a quemarle la cara

Misterioso asalto a un futbolista en Francia: una fanática le pidió un autógrafo para su hijo y regresó de madrugada a quemarle la cara

Fuerte análisis de Xavi sobre la grieta en España durante la Eurocopa: “El entorno de la selección es madridista”

La NBA expulsó a un jugador por violar el programa antidrogas de la liga

José Mourinho arribó a Roma y los fanáticos lo recibieron como si fuera una estrella de rock

Terminó la historia de María Camila Osorio en Wimbledon

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Amber Heard anunció que se convirtió en madre de una niña

Amber Heard anunció que se convirtió en madre de una niña

Luego de 37 años, Alberto Peláez sale de Televisa y envía mensaje a Azcárraga

En bikini y en familia: las imágenes del paseo de Adamari López y Toni Costa por Italia

Los 52 años de Jenni Rivera: entre la disputa por su herencia y una pelea de hermanos

Quién es Karolina Vidales Valdovinos, la michoacana que representará a México en “Miss Mundo”

TENDENCIAS

Los niños podrían estar más expuestos frente a la variante Delta del coronavirus

Los niños podrían estar más expuestos frente a la variante Delta del coronavirus

Pacientes recuperados de COVID-19 pueden desarrollar “superinmunidad” contra variantes, pero igual todos deberían vacunarse

Las infecciones por hongos están aumentando las muertes en pacientes graves por COVID-19 en Reino Unido y EEUU

Salta en invierno: vacaciones soñadas en la provincia que espera recibir turistas de todo el país

La inmunidad global está en peligro porque los países pobres acceden a pocas vacunas