ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWSER

Officials give update as Florida crews search for missing

Start: 02 Jul 2021 15:31 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 16:21 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold a news conference near the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept.

Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for the missing.

Previous speakers at briefings have included:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett

Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Jose Diaz

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky

Miami-Dade Fire Director of Media and Public Relations Erika Benitez

