ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWSER

Officials give update as Florida crews search for missing
Start: 02 Jul 2021 15:31 GMT
End: 02 Jul 2021 16:21 GMT
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Officials hold a news conference near the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept.
Rescue crews are working around the clock, sifting through the rubble for the missing.
Previous speakers at briefings have included:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett
Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Jose Diaz
Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky
Miami-Dade Fire Director of Media and Public Relations Erika Benitez
