Viernes 2 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/NEWS conference --TIME APPROX

REUTERSJUL 02
2 de Julio de 2021

Update on recovery efforts at site of Miami building collapse

Start: 02 Jul 2021 21:26 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 22:12 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Local authorities provide an update on recovery efforts at the site of last week's partial building collapse. Crews continued on Friday to sift through the rubble searching for the many still missing after a condo building partially collapsed more than a week ago.

SPEAKERS:

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava

Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management Division Director Charles Cyrille

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Public Information Office Erika Benitez

Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Mute

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

