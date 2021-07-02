COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 2 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/AERIALS

Por
REUTERS
2 de Julio de 2021

Aerials as Florida crews search for missing

Start: 02 Jul 2021 16:21 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 16:39 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Aerials over the 12-story building in Surfside which partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

