COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Por
REUTERSJUL 02
2 de Julio de 2021

Australian PM Morrison holds news conference

Start: 02 Jul 2021 01:27 GMT

End: 02 Jul 2021 02:38 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference after a National Cabinet meeting, amid calls from states to limit the numbers of international arrivals until the country reaches high vaccination coverage as millions remain in lockdown.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

¡Traspaso bomba! Nicolás Laprovittola se desvinculó del Real Madrid y podría llegar al Barcelona

¡Traspaso bomba! Nicolás Laprovittola se desvinculó del Real Madrid y podría llegar al Barcelona

Familia LeBarón acusó a Rosario Piedra de escarnio y revictimización tras rechazo de CNDH

Ministra de la SCJN propuso admitir la controversia del Congreso de Tamaulipas sobre García Cabeza de Vaca

Saúl Álvarez reveló detalles de “Canelo Energy”, su cadena de gasolineras en México

“Me puse como loca”: esposa de Eric del Castillo narró el susto tras caída del actor que lo llevó a urgencias

DEPORTES

¡Traspaso bomba! Nicolás Laprovittola se desvinculó del Real Madrid y podría llegar al Barcelona

¡Traspaso bomba! Nicolás Laprovittola se desvinculó del Real Madrid y podría llegar al Barcelona

Atento Boca: Nacho Fernández y Matías Zaracho brillaron en la goleada de Atlético Mineiro por el Brasileirao

Saúl Álvarez reveló detalles de “Canelo Energy”, su cadena de gasolineras en México

Cómo fue la novatada de Funes Mori con la selección

América femenil anunció el fichaje de Kiana Palacios, procedente de la Real Sociedad

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Me puse como loca”: esposa de Eric del Castillo narró el susto tras caída del actor que lo llevó a urgencias

“Me puse como loca”: esposa de Eric del Castillo narró el susto tras caída del actor que lo llevó a urgencias

Silvia Pinal seguirá internada aun contra su voluntad: “este cochino hospital”

Andrea Legarreta reveló cómo mantiene la silueta a sus casi 50 años

Cómo han reaccionado los familiares de YosStop tras su arresto

Pepe Aguilar de nuevo contra Natanael Cano: “que Dios lo ayude”

TENDENCIAS

HideX, la “calculadora” que le ayuda a esconder fotos y videos en su móvil

HideX, la “calculadora” que le ayuda a esconder fotos y videos en su móvil

La vacuna de Johnson & Johnson mostró signos preliminares prometedores de protección contra la variante Delta

Tres trucos para configurar el acceso por voz de Alexa a su gusto

Instagram buscará que sus videos se parezcan más a los de TikTok

Los argentinos redujeron un 24% la cantidad de pasos diarios durante la pandemia