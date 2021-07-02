COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 2 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY GERMANY-NETHERLANDS/ROYALS STEINMEIER

REUTERS
2 de Julio de 2021

Dutch King and Queen are greeted by Steinmeier

Start: 05 Jul 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2021 10:30 GMT

BERLIN - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are greeted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the beginning of their three-day visit to Germany.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - Dutch King and Queen are greeted by Steinmeier

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

