ADVISORY GERMANY-NETHERLANDS/ROYALS STEINMEIER

Dutch King and Queen are greeted by Steinmeier
Start: 05 Jul 2021 09:30 GMT
End: 05 Jul 2021 10:30 GMT
BERLIN - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are greeted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the beginning of their three-day visit to Germany.
SCHEDULE:
0945GMT - Dutch King and Queen are greeted by Steinmeier
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com