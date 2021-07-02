ADVISORY FRANCE-ITALY/WELCOME-STATEMENT

Macron welcomes Mattarella at the Elysee, make joint statements
Start: 05 Jul 2021 08:45 GMT
End: 05 Jul 2021 10:15 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at the Elysee Palace.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Macron welcomes Mattarella at the Elysee Palace
0950GMT - Joint statements
PLEASE NOTE: THE LIVE EVENT MAY GO TO SLATE BETWEEN WELCOME AND STATEMENT
