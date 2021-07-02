COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ITALY/WELCOME-STATEMENT

Por
REUTERSJUL 02
2 de Julio de 2021

Macron welcomes Mattarella at the Elysee, make joint statements

Start: 05 Jul 2021 08:45 GMT

End: 05 Jul 2021 10:15 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at the Elysee Palace.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Macron welcomes Mattarella at the Elysee Palace

0950GMT - Joint statements

PLEASE NOTE: THE LIVE EVENT MAY GO TO SLATE BETWEEN WELCOME AND STATEMENT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH / ITALIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

