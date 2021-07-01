ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK-WEISSELBERG

Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg surrenders to authorities
Start: 01 Jul 2021 11:08 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2021 11:08 GMT
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - - Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday surrendered to authorities as part of a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, the New York Times reported.
