Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK-WEISSELBERG

Por
REUTERSJUL 01
1 de Julio de 2021

Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg surrenders to authorities

Start: 01 Jul 2021 11:08 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 11:08 GMT

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - - Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday surrendered to authorities as part of a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, the New York Times reported.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

