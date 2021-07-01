ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK --NEW END TIME

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK

REUTERS JUL 01
1 de Julio de 2021

Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg surrenders to authorities

Start: 01 Jul 2021 11:08 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 13:15 GMT

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - - Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg on Thursday surrendered to authorities as part of a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, the New York Times reported.

