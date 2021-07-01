COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK-- BRITAIN-ROYALS/DIANA-STATUE-UNVEILING--NEW START TIME--

REUTERS
30 de Junio de 2021

Princess Diana statue installed at Kensington Palace

Start: 01 Jul 2021 13:10 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 15:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT WILL NOT BE LIVE BUT TAPE PLAYBACK.

LONDON - A statue of Britain's Princess Diana is to be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday. Her sons, Princes William and Harry, commissioned the commemorative work, are expected to attend.

