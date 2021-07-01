ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK-- BRITAIN-ROYALS/DIANA-STATUE-UNVEILING--DELAYED

Princess Diana statue installed at Kensington Palace

LONDON - A statue of Britain's Princess Diana is to be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday. Her sons, Princes William and Harry, commissioned the commemorative work, are expected to attend.

