ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

Update on recovery efforts at site of Miami building collapse

Start: 01 Jul 2021 22:26 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 23:23 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Local authorities provide an update on recovery efforts at the site of last week's partial building collapse. With 18 people confirmed dead and another 145 still missing and feared dead, rescue teams keep sifting through the rubble of the Florida condo building as questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity.

SPEAKERS:

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO SUE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH AND SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com