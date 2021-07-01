ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Julio de 2021
REUTERS
1 de Julio de 2021

Update on recovery efforts at site of Miami building collapse

Start: 01 Jul 2021 22:26 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 23:23 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Local authorities provide an update on recovery efforts at the site of last week's partial building collapse. With 18 people confirmed dead and another 145 still missing and feared dead, rescue teams keep sifting through the rubble of the Florida condo building as questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity.

SPEAKERS:

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz

