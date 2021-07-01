ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/UPDATE

Update on recovery efforts at site of Miami building collapse
Start: 01 Jul 2021 22:26 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2021 23:23 GMT
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - Local authorities provide an update on recovery efforts at the site of last week's partial building collapse. With 18 people confirmed dead and another 145 still missing and feared dead, rescue teams keep sifting through the rubble of the Florida condo building as questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity.
SPEAKERS:
Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava
Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz
