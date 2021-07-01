COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BIDEN--UPDATED SCHEDULE--

Por
REUTERSJUL 01
1 de Julio de 2021

Biden visits scene of Florida building collapse

Start: 01 Jul 2021 15:49 GMT

End: 01 Jul 2021 15:57 GMT

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden travel to Surfside, Florida, after a partial building collapse killed at least 16 people and left 147 missing.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT – Bidens arrive in Miami

1443GMT – Bidens receive a command briefing from Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, and local leaders

1549GMT– Bidens thank first responders and rescue teams

1630GMT – Bidens meet with families (CLOSED PRESS)

1950GMT – Biden delivers remarks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

