ADVISORY MIAMI-BUILDING/BIDEN--UPDATED SCHEDULE

Biden visits scene of Florida building collapse
Start: 01 Jul 2021 15:49 GMT
End: 01 Jul 2021 15:57 GMT
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden travel to Surfside, Florida, after a partial building collapse killed at least 16 people and left 147 missing.
The 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially collapsed early on Thursday as residents slept.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT – Bidens arrive in Miami
1443GMT – Bidens receive a command briefing from Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, and local leaders
1549GMT– Bidens thank first responders and rescue teams
1630GMT – Bidens meet with families (CLOSED PRESS)
1950GMT – Biden delivers remarks
